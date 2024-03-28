Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.

SpiderFoot

Security teams tasked with mapping their external attack surface on a shoestring budget should start with SpiderFoot; its free tier and 16,981 GitHub stars mean you get legitimate OSINT automation without vendor lock-in or seat licensing. The tool excels at reconnaissance and passive data collection, letting small to mid-market teams discover exposed assets and third-party risks they didn't know existed. Skip this if your team needs active vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; SpiderFoot is reconnaissance fuel, not a vulnerability management platform.