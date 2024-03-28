Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud_enum is a free external attack surface management tool. SpiderFoot is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.
Security teams tasked with mapping their external attack surface on a shoestring budget should start with SpiderFoot; its free tier and 16,981 GitHub stars mean you get legitimate OSINT automation without vendor lock-in or seat licensing. The tool excels at reconnaissance and passive data collection, letting small to mid-market teams discover exposed assets and third-party risks they didn't know existed. Skip this if your team needs active vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; SpiderFoot is reconnaissance fuel, not a vulnerability management platform.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
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Common questions about comparing Cloud_enum vs SpiderFoot for your external attack surface management needs.
Cloud_enum: Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes..
SpiderFoot: Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud_enum is open-source with 2,036 GitHub stars. SpiderFoot is open-source with 16,981 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud_enum and SpiderFoot serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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