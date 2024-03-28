Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud_enum is a free external attack surface management tool. Smogcloud is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts will find Smogcloud's value in its speed; a Go-based tool discovers internet-facing assets faster than clicking through the console, and the free pricing removes procurement friction for proof-of-concept work. Its 347 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters for tools living in your IaC pipeline. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or deep asset context beyond discovery; Smogcloud is deliberately AWS-only and lightweight on enrichment.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing Cloud_enum vs Smogcloud for your external attack surface management needs.
Cloud_enum: Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes..
Smogcloud: A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud_enum is open-source with 2,036 GitHub stars. Smogcloud is open-source with 347 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud_enum and Smogcloud serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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