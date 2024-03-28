Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud_enum is a free external attack surface management tool. s3viewer is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.
Security teams conducting external attack surface reconnaissance on cloud infrastructure should use s3viewer for its speed in discovering publicly exposed storage across multiple cloud providers and protocols from a single interface. The tool is free and requires no credentials to operate, making it immediately deployable for red team assessments or initial exposure audits without procurement friction. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; s3viewer is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a continuous posture management platform.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings.
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Common questions about comparing Cloud_enum vs s3viewer for your external attack surface management needs.
Cloud_enum: Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes..
s3viewer: A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud_enum is open-source with 2,036 GitHub stars. s3viewer is open-source with 448 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud_enum and s3viewer serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Azure, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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