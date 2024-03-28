Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud_enum is a free external attack surface management tool. python-builtwith is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.
Reconnaissance teams and security researchers who need programmatic access to technology stacks across target domains will get the most from python-builtwith; it's a lightweight wrapper around BuiltWith's API that cuts out manual lookups and scales to hundreds of asset queries in minutes. The tool sits directly in your NIST Identify function, feeding asset inventory and software bill of materials data that manual reconnaissance cannot match at speed. Skip this if you need real-time continuous monitoring or automatic alerting on tech stack changes; python-builtwith is a pull-based client, not a push-based watcher, and the 35 GitHub stars reflect its narrow, specialized use case.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data.
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Common questions about comparing Cloud_enum vs python-builtwith for your external attack surface management needs.
Cloud_enum: Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes..
python-builtwith: A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud_enum and python-builtwith serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint, Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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