Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud_enum is a free external attack surface management tool. Majestic Million is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing their cloud footprint without a dedicated budget will find Cloud_enum invaluable; it's free, open-source, and catches publicly exposed resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP that paid tools often miss during initial reconnaissance. The 2,036 GitHub stars and active community contributions signal real-world adoption among practitioners who validate its enumeration accuracy. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud_enum is a point-in-time scanner best run monthly or before major assessments, not a runtime detection tool.
Competitive intelligence teams and threat researchers mapping attacker infrastructure will find Majestic Million's free access to the top one million websites ranked by referring subnet topology invaluable for understanding which domains carry outsized influence in the threat ecosystem. The dataset has been public since 2012 and powers reconnaissance workflows across security firms and bug bounty platforms. This is not a replacement for active scanning or vulnerability assessment; it's a passive reference layer for prioritizing which internet properties matter most when you're building your external attack surface inventory.
Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes.
Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Cloud_enum vs Majestic Million for your external attack surface management needs.
Cloud_enum: Cloud_enum is a multi-cloud OSINT tool that enumerates publicly accessible resources across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms for security assessment purposes..
Majestic Million: Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud_enum and Majestic Million serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Osint. Key differences: Cloud_enum is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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