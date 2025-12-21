CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security)

Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can keep up will find CloudDefense.AI QINA worth the integration lift; its AI-guided remediation actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing in one deployment, which cuts tool sprawl for SMBs and mid-market shops without dedicated AppSec staff. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or cloud infrastructure scanning as your primary use case; QINA's strength is in application layer security, not cloud posture management.