Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is a commercial application security posture management tool by CloudDefense.AI. Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is a commercial application security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security)
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can keep up will find CloudDefense.AI QINA worth the integration lift; its AI-guided remediation actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing in one deployment, which cuts tool sprawl for SMBs and mid-market shops without dedicated AppSec staff. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or cloud infrastructure scanning as your primary use case; QINA's strength is in application layer security, not cloud posture management.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking
Teams that need to close the gap between automated scanning and actual exploitability should choose Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for its hybrid model: AI-powered SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with certified pentesters who validate findings in real environments. The combination directly addresses NIST ID.RA Risk Assessment by separating signal from noise; organizations report substantially lower false positive rates than pure automation, which means developers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of ignoring them. Skip this if your mandate is supply chain risk management or you need deep SBOM compliance; Fluid Attacks prioritizes code and runtime posture over third-party dependency governance.
DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
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Common questions about comparing CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) vs Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for your application security posture management needs.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security): DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing. built by CloudDefense.AI. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking: AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in risk-based vulnerability prioritization. CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA). Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking differentiates with AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is developed by CloudDefense.AI. Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) and Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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