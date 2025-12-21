Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is a commercial application security posture management tool by CloudDefense.AI. Data Theorem AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security)
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can keep up will find CloudDefense.AI QINA worth the integration lift; its AI-guided remediation actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing in one deployment, which cuts tool sprawl for SMBs and mid-market shops without dedicated AppSec staff. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or cloud infrastructure scanning as your primary use case; QINA's strength is in application layer security, not cloud posture management.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building mobile-first or API-heavy applications should start here; Data Theorem AppSec discovers and tests assets across mobile, web, API, and cloud in a single platform where competitors force you to stitch tools together. The vendor covers asset management through runtime protection across NIST ID.AM, PR.DS, PR.PS, and DE.CM, which means you get continuous inventory tied directly to active threat blocking rather than visibility that sits disconnected from response. This isn't the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain risk management or those deeply invested in legacy monolithic web applications where traditional DAST-only platforms suffice.
DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing
AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection
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Common questions about comparing CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) vs Data Theorem AppSec for your application security posture management needs.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security): DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing. built by CloudDefense.AI. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Data Theorem AppSec: AppSec platform for mobile, web, API & cloud security testing & protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast), software composition analysis (sca). CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) differentiates with API Security Testing, Container Vulnerability Management, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Scanning. Data Theorem AppSec differentiates with Continuous discovery and inventory of mobile, web, API and cloud assets, Interactive application security testing (IAST), iOS and Android mobile application security testing.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is developed by CloudDefense.AI. Data Theorem AppSec is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) and Data Theorem AppSec serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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