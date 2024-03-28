Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudBrute is a free external attack surface management tool. Perimeterator is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams conducting offensive cloud reconnaissance on their own AWS, Azure, and GCP environments will get the most from CloudBrute; it's free, which means you can run it repeatedly without budget approval cycles that kill momentum on pentest schedules. The 1,042 GitHub stars indicate solid community validation for finding exposed infrastructure that standard cloud provider native tools miss. Skip this if your team lacks hands-on CLI comfort or needs guided remediation workflows; CloudBrute is a discovery hammer, not a ticketing system.
AWS-focused security teams operating on a budget will appreciate Perimeterator's distributed enumeration approach, which catches misconfigured internet-facing resources that centralized scanners often miss due to account fragmentation and permission boundaries. It's free and runs from GitHub, meaning zero procurement cycles and immediate deployment across multi-account environments. Skip this if you need managed remediation workflows or compliance reporting; Perimeterator is a discovery and enumeration tool, not a ticketing system.
A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes.
A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources.
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Common questions about comparing CloudBrute vs Perimeterator for your external attack surface management needs.
CloudBrute: A black-box reconnaissance tool that discovers cloud infrastructure, files, and applications across major cloud providers for security testing purposes..
Perimeterator: A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CloudBrute and Perimeterator serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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