Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..

Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF): WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.