Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloudbric Managed Rules is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudbric. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams protecting AWS applications without dedicated WAF expertise should use Cloudbric Managed Rules; the vendor's continuous threat intelligence updates and logic-based detection engine handle OWASP Top 10 and API threats without requiring deep rule tuning. The tool scores notably on Continuous Monitoring and Platform Security under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get working detection and prevention out of the box rather than months of rule customization. Skip this if you need visibility into post-exploitation activity or response orchestration; Cloudbric prioritizes blocking at the perimeter, not hunting what got past it.
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications will find Imperva WAF's automated policy creation and machine learning-based attack detection most valuable, especially when compliance logging matters; the tool ships in blocking mode from day one and handles GDPR and PCI DSS auditing without manual configuration overhead. The NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring strength reflects real-time rule updates paired with attack analytics that correlate alerts automatically, reducing noise that tanks adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and incident response; Imperva prioritizes detection and blocking over the recovery and analysis capabilities that enterprises with mature security operations often need.
Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats
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Common questions about comparing Cloudbric Managed Rules vs Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF): WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloudbric Managed Rules differentiates with OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification.
Cloudbric Managed Rules is developed by Cloudbric. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloudbric Managed Rules integrates with AWS WAF, AWS Marketplace. Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Terraform. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cloudbric Managed Rules and Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover SQL Injection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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