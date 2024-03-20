Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cloud-nuke is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Resource Counter is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform teams managing sprawling AWS test environments will get immediate value from cloud-nuke because it actually deletes resources at scale instead of just flagging them, cutting cloud waste before it becomes a budget crisis. With 3,028 GitHub stars and active use across teams running dozens of test accounts, the tool proves its reliability for bulk resource cleanup that manual deletion can't match. Skip this if you need fine-grained RBAC controls or want to prevent deletions across certain resources; cloud-nuke is a bulldozer, not a scalpel, and requires disciplined account segmentation to avoid accidents.
DevOps and cloud security teams managing sprawling AWS multi-region deployments will find Resource Counter valuable for the foundational visibility problem it solves: getting an accurate inventory of what you actually have before you can secure it. The command line approach keeps overhead minimal and makes integration into existing automation workflows straightforward, avoiding the bloat of GUI-heavy tools. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring or compliance reporting; Resource Counter is inventory-first, not a replacement for continuous asset management platforms.
A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges.
A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying.
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Common questions about comparing cloud-nuke vs Resource Counter for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
cloud-nuke: A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges..
Resource Counter: A command line tool that counts and inventories AWS resources across multiple regions, providing visibility into cloud infrastructure with efficient API querying..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cloud-nuke and Resource Counter serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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