Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud Inquisitor is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams managing multi-account sprawl will find real value in Cloud Inquisitor for the one problem it solves well: surfacing resource ownership and orphaned assets that your actual CSPM misses. The free pricing and native AWS integration mean you can deploy it across accounts without procurement friction. Skip this if you need continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflows; Cloud Inquisitor is a lightweight visibility tool for finding what you've lost track of, not a replacement for your posture management platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Cloud Inquisitor vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cloud Inquisitor: Cloud Inquisitor is an AWS security tool that monitors resource ownership, detects domain hijacking, verifies security services, and manages IAM policies across multiple accounts..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud Inquisitor is open-source with 448 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud Inquisitor and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Cloud Inquisitor is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, Cloud Inquisitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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