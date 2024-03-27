Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a free cloud security posture management tool. PacBot is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineering teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure at scale will get the most from Cloud Custodian because its YAML-based policy engine lets you write once and enforce across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, something most CSPM tools force you to configure separately. 5,794 GitHub stars and active community contributions mean you're inheriting battle-tested policies rather than starting from scratch. Not the right fit if you need point-and-click policy management or expect vendor support; Cloud Custodian demands engineering resources to deploy and maintain, and you're responsible for the policy logic.
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure at scale who need policy enforcement that actually executes should evaluate PacBot, particularly if you're already invested in infrastructure-as-code workflows. The policy-as-code model means compliance rules live in version control alongside your configs, eliminating the drift between declared and enforced security posture that plagues most CSPM tools. Skip this if your organization needs a vendor-managed SaaS experience with hand-holding; PacBot's open-source architecture demands engineering time to operationalize and customize for your specific cloud footprint.
Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time.
PacBot is a cloud security platform that provides continuous compliance monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and security reporting through policy-as-code implementation and multi-source data integration.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cloud Custodian (c7n) vs PacBot for your cloud security posture management needs.
Cloud Custodian (c7n): Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time..
PacBot: PacBot is a cloud security platform that provides continuous compliance monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and security reporting through policy-as-code implementation and multi-source data integration..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud Custodian (c7n) is open-source with 5,794 GitHub stars. PacBot is open-source with 1,303 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud Custodian (c7n) and PacBot serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox