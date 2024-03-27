Cloud Custodian (c7n): Cloud Custodian is a YAML-based rules engine that manages and enforces security, compliance, and cost optimization policies across AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud environments in real-time..

PacBot: PacBot is a cloud security platform that provides continuous compliance monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and security reporting through policy-as-code implementation and multi-source data integration..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.