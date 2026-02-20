Cloaked is a commercial data privacy tool by Cloaked. Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and privacy teams protecting individual identity across consumer and employee bases should use Cloaked for its integrated alias generation paired with active data broker removal, a combination most competitors split across separate tools. The platform covers 120+ data brokers for removal and includes $1M identity theft insurance with dark web monitoring, addressing the full lifecycle of exposure rather than just detection. Not the right fit for organizations needing deep integration with corporate MDM or endpoint management; Cloaked is built for personal privacy and family use, which limits deployment scope in zero-trust device environments.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN.
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
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Common questions about comparing Cloaked vs Cryptomage Cyber Eye for your data privacy needs.
Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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