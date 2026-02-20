Cloaked: Privacy platform offering aliases, data removal, ID theft protection & VPN. built by Cloaked. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Phone number and email alias generation, Identity theft protection with $1M insurance, Data removal from 120+ data brokers..

Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.