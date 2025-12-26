Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..

Strobes Attack Surface Management: Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.