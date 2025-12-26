Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. Strobes Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Strobes Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
Strobes Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and forgotten domain sprawl will see immediate ROI from Strobes Attack Surface Management; it finds what your inventory doesn't know exists, then actually tells you which discoveries matter through business-context risk scoring rather than raw vulnerability counts. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA deeply across cloud, endpoints, and web properties, with real-time monitoring that catches emerging exposures before they're weaponized. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or insider threat detection; Strobes is discovery and prevention, not response.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs Strobes Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
Strobes Attack Surface Management: Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. Strobes Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. Strobes Attack Surface Management is developed by Strobes Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and Strobes Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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