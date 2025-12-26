Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RiskProfiler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets will find RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management worthwhile for its automated discovery and AI-driven risk prioritization that actually reduces false positives instead of multiplying alerts. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.CM cycle, meaning it finds what you don't know you own and then tells you which exposures matter, supported by real-time threat signal processing that catches newly deployed cloud resources. Skip this if your organization is still in the "we know our perimeter" phase or if you need deep integration with your existing SOAR; RiskProfiler is built for teams that have accepted external attack surface as a permanent blind spot.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks
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Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management: AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management is developed by RiskProfiler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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