Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Clear Infosec. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and third-party risk will find the most value in Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management because it actually tracks what you don't know you own, then ties exposure back to supply chain connections. The Mandiant threat intelligence integration means you're seeing your gaps through an attacker's lens, not just a compliance checklist. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or already has mature internal asset inventory processes; the tool's strength is surfacing unknowns at scale, which doesn't solve the problem if you already have one.
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under sprawling cloud infrastructure will get real value from Edgescan Attack Surface Management because it actually finds the assets you've forgotten you own, not just rescans what's already in your inventory. The platform maps DNS records, subdomains, and APIs continuously without requiring agents or network access, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 where most ASM tools go shallow. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or integration with existing ticketing systems; Edgescan excels at discovery and exposure alerting, not orchestration of the fix.
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management vs Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) for your external attack surface management needs.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by Clear Infosec. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification..
Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM): External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and monitoring. built by Edgescan. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory, Cloud resource discovery, Third-party and partner association identification. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery and inventory, Continuous attack surface monitoring, DNS and internet record mapping.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management is developed by Clear Infosec. Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Clear Infosec Attack Surface Management and Edgescan Attack Surface Management (ASM) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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