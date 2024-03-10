ClassyShark

Android development teams doing their own security review will find ClassyShark invaluable for dissecting APK structure, dependencies, and potential risky code patterns without leaving the command line. With 7,600 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the go-to for developers who need fast, offline binary inspection before submission or deployment. Skip this if your team relies on automated app store scanning or needs threat intelligence feeds; ClassyShark is a manual inspection tool for engineers who want surgical visibility into what's actually in their binaries.