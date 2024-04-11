Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Clairvoyance is a free api security tool. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
API security teams debugging GraphQL endpoints or auditing third-party GraphQL services should reach for Clairvoyance first; it extracts schema from disabled introspection queries that competing tools treat as blocked, giving you visibility into attack surface competitors miss. The 1,276 GitHub stars signal real adoption by engineers actually solving this problem, not marketing momentum. Skip this if your GraphQL footprint is minimal or you're looking for a full API gateway; Clairvoyance does one thing precisely and doesn't attempt runtime protection or token validation.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing Clairvoyance vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your api security needs.
Clairvoyance: Obtain GraphQL API schema even if the introspection is disabled..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Clairvoyance and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: Clairvoyance is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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