API security teams debugging GraphQL endpoints or auditing third-party GraphQL services should reach for Clairvoyance first; it extracts schema from disabled introspection queries that competing tools treat as blocked, giving you visibility into attack surface competitors miss. The 1,276 GitHub stars signal real adoption by engineers actually solving this problem, not marketing momentum. Skip this if your GraphQL footprint is minimal or you're looking for a full API gateway; Clairvoyance does one thing precisely and doesn't attempt runtime protection or token validation.

OWASP API Security Top 10

Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.