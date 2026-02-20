CipherStash Protect is a commercial database security tool by CipherStash. Certera SSL Tools is a free database security tool by Certera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs handling sensitive customer data in PostgreSQL will find real value in CipherStash Protect's field-level searchable encryption, which lets you query encrypted columns without decrypting them server-side. The zero-knowledge key management model with one unique data key per value and immutable audit trails maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA requirements without requiring you to build that infrastructure yourself. Skip this if your schema is heavily relational with complex joins across encrypted columns, or if you need encryption at rest without application-layer involvement; CipherStash is a developer tool that demands TypeScript integration, not a drop-in database wrapper.
Security ops teams that need to quickly validate SSL certificate configurations without spinning up paid infrastructure will get immediate value from Certera SSL Tools; the free CSR generation and certificate conversion utilities eliminate the friction of manual OpenSSL commands across teams. The toolset covers the core operations,decode, convert, validate,that catch misconfigurations before they hit production, which matters most during rapid deployments or incident response. Skip this if your organization needs automated certificate lifecycle management or centralized inventory tracking; Certera is a utility belt, not a certificate management platform.
TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases.
Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs
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Common questions about comparing CipherStash Protect vs Certera SSL Tools for your database security needs.
CipherStash Protect: TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases. built by CipherStash. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Field-level encryption for individual PostgreSQL columns, Searchable encryption (equality and free-text search on encrypted data), Encrypt strings, numbers, and JSON objects..
Certera SSL Tools: Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs. built by Certera. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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