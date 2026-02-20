CipherStash Protect is a commercial database security tool by CipherStash. IBM Guardium is a commercial database security tool by IBM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs handling sensitive customer data in PostgreSQL will find real value in CipherStash Protect's field-level searchable encryption, which lets you query encrypted columns without decrypting them server-side. The zero-knowledge key management model with one unique data key per value and immutable audit trails maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA requirements without requiring you to build that infrastructure yourself. Skip this if your schema is heavily relational with complex joins across encrypted columns, or if you need encryption at rest without application-layer involvement; CipherStash is a developer tool that demands TypeScript integration, not a drop-in database wrapper.
Enterprise security teams managing sensitive data across hybrid cloud environments should choose IBM Guardium for its real-time data access monitoring combined with automated compliance reporting that actually closes the gap between discovery and enforcement. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset identification through incident mitigation, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat detection that catches anomalous database access patterns most competitors miss. Skip this if your organization runs databases on a single cloud provider and lacks complex regulatory requirements; Guardium's value compounds with infrastructure diversity and compliance complexity, making it oversized for simpler deployments.
TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases.
Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance
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Common questions about comparing CipherStash Protect vs IBM Guardium for your database security needs.
CipherStash Protect: TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases. built by CipherStash. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Field-level encryption for individual PostgreSQL columns, Searchable encryption (equality and free-text search on encrypted data), Encrypt strings, numbers, and JSON objects..
IBM Guardium: Enterprise data security platform for discovery, protection, and compliance. built by IBM. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data discovery and classification across cloud and SaaS environments, Real-time data access monitoring and threat detection, Automated compliance workflows and reporting for GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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