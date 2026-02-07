CHEQ Go-to-Market Security Engine: Bot detection & invalid traffic blocking for go-to-market security. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking using advanced fingerprinting, Real-time user validation with 2000+ browser tests, Behavioral analysis for anomalous activity detection..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.