CHEQ Form Guard: Protects web forms from bots and fake users to prevent junk leads. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking on web forms, Fake user submission prevention, Lead quality filtering and segmentation..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.