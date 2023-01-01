CHEQ Defend: Bot mitigation & fraud prevention platform for websites and APIs. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and blocking, Fake account creation prevention, SMS toll fraud prevention..

TrustCaptcha: A privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative that protects websites from bot attacks using proof-of-work challenges and AI-based detection while maintaining GDPR compliance. built by TrustCaptcha. Core capabilities include Invisible CAPTCHA – No image puzzles, no user disruption, Automatic verification – Starts when typing begins, typically completed in seconds, Proof-of-work system – Makes attacks expensive and reduces spam efficiently..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.