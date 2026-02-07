CHEQ Defend: Bot mitigation & fraud prevention platform for websites and APIs. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and blocking, Fake account creation prevention, SMS toll fraud prevention..

Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.