CHEQ Defend: Bot mitigation & fraud prevention platform for websites and APIs. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and blocking, Fake account creation prevention, SMS toll fraud prevention..

Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.