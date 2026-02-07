Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CHEQ Defend is a commercial api security tool by CHEQ. Escape GraphQL Armor is a free api security tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from account abuse will find CHEQ Defend's strength in real-time behavioral blocking rather than post-incident forensics; it stops credit card stuffing, SMS toll fraud, and fake account creation before they land. The platform's emphasis on continuous monitoring and network indicator analysis (NIST DE.CM) reflects a detect-and-block-first architecture that requires minimal tuning compared to signature-based competitors. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or if you need deep integration with identity platforms; CHEQ optimizes for velocity over investigation.
Node.js teams running Apollo or Envelop GraphQL servers should start here if your API security program has no GraphQL-specific controls; Escape GraphQL Armor blocks common query attacks like deeply nested resolvers and circular fragments at the middleware layer before they hit your business logic. The free tier removes friction for teams testing GraphQL security without budget approval, and the 56-person vendor size means faster iteration than enterprise platforms. Skip this if you need WAF-style DDoS protection or per-endpoint rate limiting orchestrated across multiple API gateways; Escape solves the GraphQL query problem, not network-layer threats.
Bot mitigation & fraud prevention platform for websites and APIs
Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers
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Common questions about comparing CHEQ Defend vs Escape GraphQL Armor for your api security needs.
CHEQ Defend: Bot mitigation & fraud prevention platform for websites and APIs. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and blocking, Fake account creation prevention, SMS toll fraud prevention..
Escape GraphQL Armor: Middleware adding security layer to GraphQL endpoints for JS servers. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CHEQ Defend differentiates with Real-time bot detection and blocking, Fake account creation prevention, SMS toll fraud prevention. Escape GraphQL Armor differentiates with Security middleware for GraphQL endpoints, Implementation of GraphQL security best practices, Compatibility with Apollo servers.
CHEQ Defend is developed by CHEQ. Escape GraphQL Armor is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CHEQ Defend and Escape GraphQL Armor serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: CHEQ Defend is Commercial while Escape GraphQL Armor is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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