Checksec

Developers and security engineers shipping compiled binaries on Linux need Checksec to audit whether their build pipeline is actually applying the protections it claims; a two-minute script run catches missing PIE, RELRO, stack canaries, and ASLR that static analysis alone won't flag. With 2,200+ GitHub stars and zero licensing friction, it's become the de facto standard for verifying compiler hardening flags before code reaches production. Skip this if your binaries are Windows-only or you need runtime behavior analysis; Checksec is pre-deployment verification, not threat detection.