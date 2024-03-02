DevOps and platform engineering teams deploying infrastructure as code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Checkov's value in its ability to catch misconfigurations before they reach production, without requiring agents or cloud-native integrations. With 8,535 GitHub stars and zero licensing cost, adoption friction disappears for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines. The tradeoff is real: Checkov excels at shift-left scanning but lacks the runtime context and drift detection that teams relying heavily on NIST Monitor and Respond functions will need, making it a poor fit for organizations seeking a unified cloud security platform.

Start Left® IaC Security

Teams deploying infrastructure at scale across multiple clouds need Start Left® IaC Security to catch configuration drift before it becomes a production incident; it shifts security left by embedding compliance checks directly into the pipeline rather than letting misconfigs slip through to runtime. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.PS and ID.AM rigorously, meaning you're validating both platform hardening and asset inventory at template time, which eliminates the expensive discovery-and-remediation cycle most teams endure. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises or your IaC adoption is still nascent; Start Left® assumes you're already template-driven and need enforcement, not education.