Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkov is a free static application security testing tool. Start Left® IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform engineering teams deploying infrastructure as code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Checkov's value in its ability to catch misconfigurations before they reach production, without requiring agents or cloud-native integrations. With 8,535 GitHub stars and zero licensing cost, adoption friction disappears for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines. The tradeoff is real: Checkov excels at shift-left scanning but lacks the runtime context and drift detection that teams relying heavily on NIST Monitor and Respond functions will need, making it a poor fit for organizations seeking a unified cloud security platform.
Teams deploying infrastructure at scale across multiple clouds need Start Left® IaC Security to catch configuration drift before it becomes a production incident; it shifts security left by embedding compliance checks directly into the pipeline rather than letting misconfigs slip through to runtime. The tool covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.PS and ID.AM rigorously, meaning you're validating both platform hardening and asset inventory at template time, which eliminates the expensive discovery-and-remediation cycle most teams endure. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily on-premises or your IaC adoption is still nascent; Start Left® assumes you're already template-driven and need enforcement, not education.
Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies.
Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment.
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Common questions about comparing Checkov vs Start Left® IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Checkov: Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies..
Start Left® IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Automated IaC template scanning for misconfigurations and security flaws before deployment, Integration of security checks into the development pipeline (shift-left), Compliance assurance for IaC configurations against industry standards and best practices..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkov is open-source with 8,535 GitHub stars. Start Left® IaC Security is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkov and Start Left® IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Key differences: Checkov is Free while Start Left® IaC Security is Commercial, Checkov is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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