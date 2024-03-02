Checkov: Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies..

Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.