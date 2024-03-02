Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkov is a free static application security testing tool. Gomboc AI ACSA is a commercial static application security testing tool by Gomboc AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform engineering teams deploying infrastructure as code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Checkov's value in its ability to catch misconfigurations before they reach production, without requiring agents or cloud-native integrations. With 8,535 GitHub stars and zero licensing cost, adoption friction disappears for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines. The tradeoff is real: Checkov excels at shift-left scanning but lacks the runtime context and drift detection that teams relying heavily on NIST Monitor and Respond functions will need, making it a poor fit for organizations seeking a unified cloud security platform.
Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies.
AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs.
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Common questions about comparing Checkov vs Gomboc AI ACSA for your static application security testing needs.
Checkov: Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies..
Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkov is open-source with 8,535 GitHub stars. Gomboc AI ACSA is developed by Gomboc AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkov and Gomboc AI ACSA serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Key differences: Checkov is Free while Gomboc AI ACSA is Commercial, Checkov is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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