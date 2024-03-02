Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkov is a free static application security testing tool. Dedge Security W3SPM is a commercial static application security testing tool by Dedge Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and platform engineering teams deploying infrastructure as code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Checkov's value in its ability to catch misconfigurations before they reach production, without requiring agents or cloud-native integrations. With 8,535 GitHub stars and zero licensing cost, adoption friction disappears for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines. The tradeoff is real: Checkov excels at shift-left scanning but lacks the runtime context and drift detection that teams relying heavily on NIST Monitor and Respond functions will need, making it a poor fit for organizations seeking a unified cloud security platform.
Web3 development teams shipping smart contracts need Dedge Security W3SPM because its 160+ vulnerability detectors catch Solidity-specific flaws that generic SAST tools miss entirely. The LLM-powered analysis plus dependency scanning across the Web3 stack means you're catching both contract logic bugs and supply chain risk in CI/CD before mainnet. Skip this if your organization is still exploring blockchain; Dedge assumes you're already writing production contracts and need speed over education.
Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies.
Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development
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Common questions about comparing Checkov vs Dedge Security W3SPM for your static application security testing needs.
Checkov: Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies..
Dedge Security W3SPM: Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development. built by Dedge Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkov is open-source with 8,535 GitHub stars. Dedge Security W3SPM is developed by Dedge Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkov and Dedge Security W3SPM serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Infrastructure As Code, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Checkov is Free while Dedge Security W3SPM is Commercial, Checkov is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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