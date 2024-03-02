Checkov: Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies..

Dedge Security W3SPM: Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development. built by Dedge Security. Core capabilities include Smart contract vulnerability detection with 160+ detectors, Solidity contract analysis, LLM-powered security analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.