Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Tromzo. Veracode Risk Manager is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in scanner noise will see immediate triage value from Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management, specifically its reachability analysis and automated false positive elimination across SAST, DAST, and SCA findings. The platform aggregates signals from six scanner types into a single data lake, then uses context to rank what actually matters, which directly addresses the ID.RA and PR.PS functions where most organizations leak time to alert fatigue. Skip this if your team is still standardized on a single scanner and needs general security posture work; Tromzo is built for shops already committed to multi-tool environments and ready to operationalize triage at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in findings across multiple scanners will see immediate value in Veracode Risk Manager's deduplication and cross-tool normalization, which actually reduces noise instead of just aggregating it. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Detect spectrum, meaning it surfaces what matters and helps you understand risk context before you start fixing. Skip this if your org is still on a single SAST tool or uses ticket systems as your source of truth for remediation priorities; the ROI clicks fastest when you're already managing fragmented security data across multiple sources.
AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management vs Veracode Risk Manager for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..
Veracode Risk Manager: ASPM platform that unifies security findings and prioritizes remediation actions. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization. Veracode Risk Manager differentiates with Unified security findings aggregation from multiple sources, Automated normalization and deduplication of security findings, Automated investigation and prioritization of issues.
Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management is developed by Tromzo. Veracode Risk Manager is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Jenkins, AWS and 9 more. Veracode Risk Manager integrates with ServiceNow, JIRA, GitLab. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management and Veracode Risk Manager serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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