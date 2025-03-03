Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..

SaltWorks SaltMiner: AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data. built by Saltworks. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.