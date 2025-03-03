Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..

Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization: Runtime vulnerability prioritization using code execution and attack path analysis. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Dynamic service inventory with risk scoring, DeepTracing engine for function-level exploit analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.