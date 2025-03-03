Checkmarx Tromzo AI Powered Application Security Posture Management: AI-powered ASPM platform for vulnerability triage, prioritization & remediation. built by Tromzo. Core capabilities include Unified security data lake aggregating findings from SAST, DAST, SCA, CSPM, CNAPP and other scanners, AI-powered vulnerability validation and triage with reachability analysis, Automated false positive elimination and risk prioritization..

Legit Security Vulnerability Management: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.