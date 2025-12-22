Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..

TruffleHog Analyze: Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Automatic API querying to enrich secret findings with ownership and permissions data, Identification of secret creators and owners, Analysis of access scope showing which services and resources secrets can access..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.