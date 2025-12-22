Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..

Truffle Security Analyzers: Credential verification service that validates leaked secrets for liveness. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Credential verification for 45+ platforms and services, Live secret validation through authentication testing, AWS credential verification..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.