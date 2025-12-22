Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Semgrep Secrets is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving secrets scanning left into pre-commit and CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Checkmarx Secrets Detection because it validates whether discovered secrets are actually active, not just flagged as potential leaks. The tool detects 170+ secret types across repositories, containers, and pipelines while blocking commits before they land, which directly addresses the PR.DS (Data Security) control that most organizations struggle to operationalize at scale. Teams expecting secrets detection to solve broader secrets management, rotation, or vault integration will be disappointed; this is detection and remediation guidance only, not secret lifecycle orchestration.
Developers and security teams shipping code at startup to mid-market velocity should adopt Semgrep Secrets to catch hardcoded credentials before they reach Git history; the semantic analysis engine validates findings against actual service APIs rather than relying on regex alone, cutting false positives that tank adoption. Hybrid deployment means secrets never leave your infrastructure during validation, directly supporting ID.RA risk assessment without adding external dependencies. Skip this if your priority is post-breach secret rotation or you already have a mature secrets scanning workflow embedded across all CI/CD systems; Semgrep excels at shift-left prevention, not remediation at scale.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers
Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Secrets Detection vs Semgrep Secrets for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..
Semgrep Secrets: Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection differentiates with Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets. Semgrep Secrets differentiates with Semantic analysis using data flow engine, Entropy analysis for secret detection, Secret validation through service requests.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is developed by Checkmarx. Semgrep Secrets is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Semgrep Secrets integrates with Git, AWS, Slack, GitHub, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection and Semgrep Secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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