Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..

Secrets Scanner: Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.