Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Secrets Scanner is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving secrets scanning left into pre-commit and CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Checkmarx Secrets Detection because it validates whether discovered secrets are actually active, not just flagged as potential leaks. The tool detects 170+ secret types across repositories, containers, and pipelines while blocking commits before they land, which directly addresses the PR.DS (Data Security) control that most organizations struggle to operationalize at scale. Teams expecting secrets detection to solve broader secrets management, rotation, or vault integration will be disappointed; this is detection and remediation guidance only, not secret lifecycle orchestration.
SMB and mid-market development teams with CI/CD pipelines across multiple cloud providers will see immediate payoff from Secrets Scanner because its 700+ detectors actually catch the credential types you use, not generic patterns. The AI-based false positive filtering matters here; most teams disable secret scanning after weeks of noise, but ZeroPath's ML reduces alert fatigue enough that your engineers will actually remediate findings. Skip this if you need secrets management and rotation handled within the same platform; Secrets Scanner detects and guides remediation, but doesn't become your credential vault.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers
Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Secrets Detection vs Secrets Scanner for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..
Secrets Scanner: Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection differentiates with Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets. Secrets Scanner differentiates with 700+ pre-built secret detectors for AWS, GCP, Azure, GitHub, Stripe, Twilio, SendGrid, Slack, Discord and more, AI-based false positive reduction using machine learning, CVSS 4.0 risk-based prioritization considering credential type, exposure, and expiration.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is developed by Checkmarx. Secrets Scanner is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection integrates with Azure DevOps. Secrets Scanner integrates with Git, GitHub, AWS, GCP, Azure and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection and Secrets Scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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