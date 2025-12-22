Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. cred_scanner is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving secrets scanning left into pre-commit and CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Checkmarx Secrets Detection because it validates whether discovered secrets are actually active, not just flagged as potential leaks. The tool detects 170+ secret types across repositories, containers, and pipelines while blocking commits before they land, which directly addresses the PR.DS (Data Security) control that most organizations struggle to operationalize at scale. Teams expecting secrets detection to solve broader secrets management, rotation, or vault integration will be disappointed; this is detection and remediation guidance only, not secret lifecycle orchestration.
Teams integrating credential scanning into CI/CD pipelines benefit from cred_scanner's focused simplicity: it catches AWS secrets before they hit repos without the bloat of full SAST platforms. The tool's 93 GitHub stars and free pricing reflect its adoption among lean security operations that need one job done well. Skip this if your org uses HashiCorp Vault or similar secret management,cred_scanner prevents exposure but doesn't rotate or manage credentials, so it's a gate, not a vault.
Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers
A Python command line tool that scans directories for AWS credentials in files, designed for CI/CD integration to prevent credential exposure in builds.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Secrets Detection vs cred_scanner for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection: Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Detection of 170+ types of secrets including passwords, tokens, keys, and URLs, Live secrets validation to determine if discovered secrets are still active, Pre-commit scanning to block commits containing hardcoded secrets..
cred_scanner: A Python command line tool that scans directories for AWS credentials in files, designed for CI/CD integration to prevent credential exposure in builds..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Secrets Detection and cred_scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, CI/CD. Key differences: Checkmarx Secrets Detection is Commercial while cred_scanner is Free, cred_scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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