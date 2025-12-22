Checkmarx Secrets Detection

Development teams moving secrets scanning left into pre-commit and CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Checkmarx Secrets Detection because it validates whether discovered secrets are actually active, not just flagged as potential leaks. The tool detects 170+ secret types across repositories, containers, and pipelines while blocking commits before they land, which directly addresses the PR.DS (Data Security) control that most organizations struggle to operationalize at scale. Teams expecting secrets detection to solve broader secrets management, rotation, or vault integration will be disappointed; this is detection and remediation guidance only, not secret lifecycle orchestration.