Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..

Xygeni CI/CD Security: Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.