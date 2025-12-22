Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Xygeni CI/CD Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
DevOps and AppSec teams in mid-market to enterprise organizations will see the fastest ROI from Xygeni CI/CD Security if supply chain risk is your gap; it catches malicious commands and misconfigurations in workflows before they ship, not after. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC and PR.PS, meaning it actually closes the supply chain and platform security controls your compliance team is asking about rather than just scanning them. Skip this if your pipeline is still on-premises or heavily air-gapped; Xygeni's cloud-native architecture assumes modern DevOps workflows, and retrofit costs can be steep.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One vs Xygeni CI/CD Security for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Xygeni CI/CD Security: Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA). Xygeni CI/CD Security differentiates with CI/CD pipeline misconfiguration detection and remediation, Malicious command detection in workflows and pipelines, Branch protection and MFA enforcement.
Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Xygeni CI/CD Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One and Xygeni CI/CD Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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