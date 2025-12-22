Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform
Development teams shipping code faster than their security can review it should start with Veracode Application Risk Management Platform, which catches vulnerabilities in both traditional and AI-generated code before merge through real-time IDE feedback and automated remediation. Static analysis across 100+ languages, SCA for open-source risk, and CI/CD pipeline integration mean security findings land where developers actually work, not in a separate portal they'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or if you need a platform that equally strong on supply chain risk governance as it is on vulnerability detection; Veracode prioritizes finding and fixing code flaws over the compliance and policy enforcement piece.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One vs Veracode Application Risk Management Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform: Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static analysis across 100+ languages and frameworks, Software composition analysis for open-source vulnerabilities, Package Firewall to block malicious packages..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA). Veracode Application Risk Management Platform differentiates with Static analysis across 100+ languages and frameworks, Software composition analysis for open-source vulnerabilities, Package Firewall to block malicious packages.
Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One and Veracode Application Risk Management Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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