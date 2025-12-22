Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..

Semgrep AppSec Platform: Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.