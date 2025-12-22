Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Semgrep AppSec Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
Development teams shipping code multiple times a day need Semgrep AppSec Platform to catch dependency and secrets vulnerabilities before merge, not after deployment. Its diff-aware scanning and pull request integration mean developers see actionable feedback in their workflow rather than in a security queue three sprints later, and the semantic analysis engine reduces noise on secrets detection by orders of magnitude compared to regex-only tools. Skip this if your organization runs mostly monolithic Java applications where you already have deep IDE plugin coverage; Semgrep's speed advantage matters most in polyglot, containerized environments where traditional SAST chokes.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One vs Semgrep AppSec Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Semgrep AppSec Platform: Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast). Checkmarx One differentiates with Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), API security testing. Semgrep AppSec Platform differentiates with Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis, Managed Scans on cloud infrastructure.
Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Semgrep AppSec Platform is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One and Semgrep AppSec Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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