Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. OX Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by OX Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in vulnerability noise will see immediate ROI from OX Application Security's Code Projection technology, which maps runtime behavior back to source code and cuts false positives by actually understanding what code paths attackers can reach. The platform covers five critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and asset management, and its native integration of CVSS, EPSS, and CISA KEV means you're prioritizing on threat reality, not scanner output volume. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or need a tool that handles infrastructure-as-code scanning equally well; OX is built for teams that have already committed to fixing the software they write, not monitoring it in production.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One vs OX Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
OX Application Security: ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization. built by OX Security. Core capabilities include Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA). OX Application Security differentiates with Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS.
Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. OX Application Security is developed by OX Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One and OX Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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