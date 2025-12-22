Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..

OX Application Security: ASPM platform with Code Projection tech for SDLC risk prioritization. built by OX Security. Core capabilities include Code Projection technology mapping runtime behavior to source code, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for open-source component risks, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization with CVSS, CISA KEV, and EPSS..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.