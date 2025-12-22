Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is a commercial application security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking
Teams that need to close the gap between automated scanning and actual exploitability should choose Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for its hybrid model: AI-powered SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with certified pentesters who validate findings in real environments. The combination directly addresses NIST ID.RA Risk Assessment by separating signal from noise; organizations report substantially lower false positive rates than pure automation, which means developers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of ignoring them. Skip this if your mandate is supply chain risk management or you need deep SBOM compliance; Fluid Attacks prioritizes code and runtime posture over third-party dependency governance.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One vs Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking: AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA). Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking differentiates with AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform.
Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One and Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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