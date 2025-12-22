Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is a free application security posture management tool by Eureka DevSecOps. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
Teams running mixed scanner stacks across multiple CI/CD pipelines will cut false positive noise and consolidation costs with Eureka DevSecOps Platform; its cross-scanner result correlation and BYOS model let you keep your existing tools while centralizing control. The platform's on-premises agent execution and scan data retention mean results never leave your environment, a critical advantage for regulated industries or teams with strict data governance policies. Skip this if you need DAST or SCA as managed services rather than orchestrated tools, since Eureka assumes you already own or want to own your scanners.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One vs Eureka DevSecOps Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Eureka DevSecOps Platform: Centralized DevSecOps platform for orchestrating SAST, DAST & SCA scanners. built by Eureka DevSecOps. Core capabilities include Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA). Eureka DevSecOps Platform differentiates with Bring Your Own Scanner (BYOS) support for commercial and open-source scanners, Centralized scanner configuration and orchestration, CI/CD pipeline integration.
Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Eureka DevSecOps Platform is developed by Eureka DevSecOps. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One and Eureka DevSecOps Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA, CI/CD. Key differences: Checkmarx One is Commercial while Eureka DevSecOps Platform is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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