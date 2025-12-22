Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths..

Seal Security: Automates open source vulnerability remediation and patch management. built by Seal Security. Core capabilities include Automated open source vulnerability remediation, Centralized vulnerability patching control, Application dependency security..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.