Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Development teams shipping code fast need SCA that actually kills false positives, and Checkmarx One SCA's reachability analysis cuts noise by confirming vulnerable code is only flagged when it executes in your application. The malicious package detection database of 410,000+ packages plus transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth means you catch poisoned dependencies competitors miss. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary use case; the tool prioritizes vulnerability remediation over licensing controls.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) vs Labrador SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths..
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths. Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by Checkmarx. Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) integrates with JFrog Artifactory. Labrador SCA integrates with AWS Marketplace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Labrador SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox