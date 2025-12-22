Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths..

Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.