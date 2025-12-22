Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths..

Datadog Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Open-source dependency vulnerability scanning, Software bill of materials (SBOM) generation, License compliance monitoring..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.