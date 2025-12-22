Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths..

Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.