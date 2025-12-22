Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA)
Development teams shipping code fast need SCA that actually kills false positives, and Checkmarx One SCA's reachability analysis cuts noise by confirming vulnerable code is only flagged when it executes in your application. The malicious package detection database of 410,000+ packages plus transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth means you catch poisoned dependencies competitors miss. Skip this if you need license compliance as your primary use case; the tool prioritizes vulnerability remediation over licensing controls.
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) vs Cybeats SBOM Studio for your software composition analysis needs.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA): SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths..
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) differentiates with Transitive dependency scanning to unlimited depth, Malicious package detection with 410,000+ package database, Reachability analysis for vulnerable code execution paths. Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) is developed by Checkmarx. Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Cybeats SBOM Studio serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, License Compliance, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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