Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..

snync: A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.