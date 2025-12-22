Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Checkmarx. snync is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection
Security teams managing open-source dependencies across development and production environments need Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection because it catches poisoned packages before they execute, not after. The 410,000-package database with transitive dependency scanning and runtime detection covers both installation-time blocking and post-deployment correlation, addressing the full NIST GV.SC supply chain risk lifecycle. Skip this if your organization treats malicious packages as a low-priority threat or lacks the development toolchain integration bandwidth to enforce policies across multiple build systems.
Development teams with private npm or PyPI packages should use snync to block the one dependency confusion vector that most SCA tools ignore: unregistered private package names sitting unprotected on public registries. It's free and takes minutes to run against your package manifest, making it a no-friction addition to any CI/CD pipeline. Skip this if your organization doesn't publish internal packages or already enforces strict registry policies; the tool solves a specific attack surface, not general supply chain risk.
Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database
A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries.
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection vs snync for your software composition analysis needs.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection: Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Malicious package detection across manifest files, binaries, and containers, Database of 410,000+ identified malicious packages, Transitive dependency scanning..
snync: A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection and snync serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Supply Chain Security, Package Security. Key differences: Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection is Commercial while snync is Free, snync is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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